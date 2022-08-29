Eastern El Paso County woman reported missing

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman.

According to the Sheriff's Office, 54-year-old Beth Aper was last seen at her home near the 39000 block of Shear Rd. on August 21. This is in Rush, Colorado, on the eastern border of El Paso County.

The Sheriff's Office said Aper may have left her home in a tan-colored sedan.

If you have any information on Aper's whereabouts, call the Sheriff's Office at (719) 520-7777.