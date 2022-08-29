Colorado Springs Police have closed WB Circle Dr at Janitell Rd for a serious traffic accident
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) tweeted that WB Circle Dr is closed at Janitell Rd until further notice for a serious traffic accident.
CSPD did not give a time for when they think the road will be reopened.
CSPD is advising people to seek an alternate route.
WB Circle Dr is closed at Janitell Rd until further notice for a serious traffic accident. Seek alternative routes.— CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) August 30, 2022