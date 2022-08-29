Skip to Content
News
By
Published 10:16 PM

Colorado Springs Police have closed WB Circle Dr at Janitell Rd for a serious traffic accident

MGN

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) tweeted that WB Circle Dr is closed at Janitell Rd until further notice for a serious traffic accident.

CSPD did not give a time for when they think the road will be reopened.

CSPD is advising people to seek an alternate route.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content