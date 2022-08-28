Strike deadlock shuts Nigerian universities for months

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — A strike declared by lecturers in Nigerian public universities has now clocked six months, affecting an estimated 2.5 million students who do not have other means of learning. Such strikes are common in this West African nation with more than 100 public universities. The latest, however, further hurts an education sector that has been underfunded for many years and which is yet to recover from a COVID-19 lockdown when a similar strike lasted for most of 2020. “Nobody is talking about school again,” says Adenekan Ayomide, a student at the University of Abuja in Nigeria’s capital. Talks between the lecturers and the government ended in deadlock this month, dashing hopes of a compromise agreement.

