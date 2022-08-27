Colorado State Fair officials say they have spent more money on new safety systems

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado State Fair officials say they have spent around $100,000 on new safety systems in the last 2-years to ensure all tourists and residents are safe. The general manager of the Colorado State Fair, Scott Stoller, said they felt like they had to do this because of how many people attend the event every year. They believe it's their responsibility to keep residents and visitors safe.

In order to get into the fair, you have to go through detectors that can detect any harmful weapons. Officials with the Colorado State Fair said they had to confiscate many pocket knives in recent years. They're urging residents to leave them at home.

Fair organizers said they also partnered with the Pueblo Police Department and Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

While both law enforcement agencies will be around paroling the area inside and outside the fair, Pueblo Police are still urging tourists and residents to lock up their cars or risk them getting broken into.

"They just leave things out and then they wonder they get stolen," Sgt. Franklyn Ortega said.

Ortega said tourists and Pueblo residents need to leave their valuable items at home.

"It creates a lot of potential targets for criminals to break in their cars, to steal the valuables left in their vehicles," Sgt. Ortega said.

Officials with the Colorado State Fair said they have security circling the fairgrounds in golf carts. They say all security members will be in red shirts and are always willing to help.