Calling all dog lovers and furry family members: Saturday is the 23rd annual ROMP event

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- August 27 marks the 23rd annual ROMP event at All Breed Rescue and Training, a non-profit dog rescue and training facility in Colorado Springs.

The event will have vendors, food trucks, games, training demonstrations such as agility, crafts for kids, contests for people and dogs, as well as over 100 raffle baskets for people to buy tickets and enter to win prizes. All proceeds will go to support dogs in need.

This year's theme is 'Scooby Doo.' You can compete with your dog in 'Scooby Doo' themed contests such as 'Mummy Wrap your Dog,' 'Scooby Snack Alley,' and a 'Scooby Doo' costume contest for best dog and human pair. The event will also have their summer games. Those who attend can watch pups as they compete in different games and guess which dog they think will win!

The event is free and goes from 10:30 to 3:30 Saturday August 27 at All Breed Rescue and Training. The facility is located at 410 1/2 East Fillmore Street in Colorado Springs.

The event began 23 years ago in honor of International Homeless Animals Day August 27 in 1999. It was originally called ROMP in the park because it used to be held outside. But in the last few years event organizers moved it inside and dropped the ending.