COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pikes Peak National Cemetary will hold a committal service and interment for an Unclaimed Veteran on Monday, Aug. 29.

The ceremony will be held at 3 p.m.

Pikes Peak National Cemetery is requesting the public be in attendance to honor the veteran and his service to our country.

The Pikes Peak National Cemetery is located at 10545 Drennan Road in Colorado Springs.