Teen charged with vehicular homicide for fatal crash in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 15-year-old from Colorado Springs has been charged with vehicular homicide in connection to a fatal crash on Aug. 21.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers responded on the 21st to a two-car crash at the intersection of Astrozon Blvd and Bellamy St. When they arrived, they discovered the crash involved a fatality.

CSPD said the investigation into the crash revealed that a Hyundai Sonata ran a stop sign and was hit by a Toyota Rav4. The collision caused the Sonata to roll over.

The 14-year-old front seat passenger in the Sonata was partially ejected and died at the scene.

Police said the investigation revealed the Sonata was stolen and being driven by a 15-year-old male from Colorado Springs. He and a backseat passenger suffered minor injuries.

Following the investigation, the 15-year-old driver of the Sonata was charged with vehicular homicide.

CSPD will not identify any of the previously mentioned individuals due to their age.