Pueblo Parks and Rec Department looking for stolen equipment

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Parks and Recreation Department needs your help.

Pueblo Police and Parks and Rec are asking for the community's help in locating some stolen equipment.

According to the Parks and Rec Department, a pressure washer on a small trailer was stolen from the city park maintenance compound earlier this month. The machine that was stolen is similar to the one seen in the picture above.

If you have seen the stolen machine or have any information on its whereabouts, please contact Park Ranger Coordinator, Pat Fleming at (719) 621-8501 or pfleming@pueblo.us. You can also contact the Pueblo Police Department.

