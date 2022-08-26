Skip to Content
Friday Night Blitz, week 1, part 2

Pueblo Central vs Alamosa.

Pueblo East over Cheyenne Mountain, 47-17.

Widefield blanks Harrison, 26-0.

Sand Creek fights off Palmer, 28-12.

Pueblo Centennial shuts out Mitchell, 52-0.

