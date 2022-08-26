Colorado Springs police are looking for missing children

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking the public to be on the lookout for missing children last seen near 1325 Vindicator Dr.

Carleigh Moore is described as a 12 years old white female, 5'7 heavy build, last seen wearing khaki pants and carrying a tan backpack.

Madalene Frank is described as a 12 years old white female, 5'7 heavy build last seen wearing a tie dye shirt and gray pants.

CSPD says that if you have any information or see anyone matching this description please call 719-444-7000.