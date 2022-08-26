CDPHE to send vaccine reminder texts and emails to Colorado parents and guardians

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Beginning this week, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) will send text messages and email notifications to parents and guardians whose records in the Colorado Immunization System indicate their child/children or teen may be overdue for a childhood or adolescent vaccine.

These vaccines include human papillomavirus (HPV), meningococcal, tetanus, diphtheria, and acellular pertussis (Tdap).

The CDPHE said the parents or guardians of more than 10,700 children and adolescents between ages 7-18 will be contacted.

"Now is the time to get caught up on routine childhood and adolescent vaccines," said Dr. Eric France, chief medical officer, CDPHE. "CDPHE is here to help families track their vaccines and make sure they're up to date. Routine vaccines save lives, and all Coloradans have access to them regardless of whether they have health insurance."

The text messages will originate from the number 45778, and emails will originate from cdphe.vaccine.registry@state.co.us.

Most health insurance plans, including Medicaid and CHP+, are required to cover recommended vaccines without charging patients. Your child may also be eligible for free vaccines. Colorado has tools to help parents and guardians make informed choices about vaccinating their children.