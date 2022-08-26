Amid fears of voting machines, Nevada approves hand counting

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Nevada secretary of state’s office has approved new rules for counties to hand-count votes starting as soon as this fall’s midterm elections. The approval came amid an effort in some rural Nevada areas to count ballots by hand because of misinformation about voting machines. But the regulations will not apply to the one county that has committed to hand counting. That’s because Nye County will also use a parallel machine-counting process alongside its hand count. Interim Nye County Clerk Mark Kampf said in an interview earlier this month that all of the county’s will resemble mail-in ballots.

By GABE STERN Associated Press/Report for America

