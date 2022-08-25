The DMV has a new option for Coloradans with disabilities that impact communication abilities

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The DMV has announced a new option for Coloradans that have a disability that affects their ability to communicate with first responders.

Eligible Coloradans can now voluntarily disclose they have a disability that affects their ability to communicate with first responders on their driver's license or identification card, and/or vehicle registration.

The DMV says that the new, optional services are helpful during medical emergencies and interactions with law enforcement when communication can be difficult.

On driver's licenses and ID cards, the discreet identifier informs first responders that the license holder has a non-apparent disability that could affect their ability to communicate, including but not limited to cognitive disabilities, neurological diversities, mental health disorders, sensory needs, chronic illness, and physical disabilities.

To add the mark, Coloradans need a health care provider to sign a DMV form, attesting the person has a disability that could affect their ability to communicate with law enforcement. Then, applicants will need to bring the completed form to their scheduled State driver's license office appointment.

Eligible Coloradans can also voluntarily disclose their non-apparent disability on vehicle registrations, which is only accessible to law enforcement and DMV staff. The disability information will not appear anywhere on the printed vehicle registration card.

To disclose a disability on a vehicle registration, Coloradans need a health care provider to complete and sign a DMV form attesting the person has a disability that could affect their ability to communicate with law enforcement.

Eligible Coloradans can then take the form to their county motor vehicle office and request the information be added to their account.

Anyone who adds the identifier and decides they want to remove it later can also do so for free. Coloradans can either request the disability information be removed in person at a county motor vehicle office at any time during the registration period or online during a renewal transaction.