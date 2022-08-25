Senior Week at the Pueblo Zoo coming in September

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The annual Senior Week at the Pueblo Zoo is returning this year in September and the zoo said this year it will be better than ever.

Senior Week this year will be September 11 - 17. During that time, seniors 65+ and their caregivers will receive free admission to the zoo. No coupons are necessary.

Each day of Senior Week will feature light refreshments, animal encounters, and special activities. The Senior Safari on Wednesday will be a "big shindig" that features live music, animal presentations, games, vendor booths, lunch, and several different fun activities. Saturday, Sept. 17 will also be a special day as it is International Red Panda Conservation Day.

"It is such an honor to host "Senior Season" every September. Seeing the joy, wonder, and appreciation on the faces of our guests during this week is so rewarding," Executive Director, Abbie Krause said.

No reservations are needed for Senior Week. Senior Safari seating is on a first-come-first-served basis. Reserved tables are $25. Free grab bags will be provided to the first 650 seniors who attend and all seniors will receive a 15 percent discount all week at the gift shop.

Daily schedules and full details about Senior Week can be found here.