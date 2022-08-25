Ridgway State Park closes swim beach early for the year

RIDGWAY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The swim beach at Ridgway State Park is now closed for the season.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said water levels are just too low to allow public access to the beach.

The boat ramp at the park will remain open until Oct. 31

Ridgway State Park also offers a variety of winter activities, including ice fishing, wildlife viewing, and ice climbing.

You can find more information on what to do at the park here: https://cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/parks/Ridgway