Pueblo passed an ordinance to let e-bikes on trails

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, Pueblo City Council passed an ordinance that will some electronic vehicles to be operated on certain paths and trails that were currently designed for bicyclists and pedestrians.

This ordinance includes electronic bikes, scooters, and other specified electronic vehicles. The speed limit will be 20mph.

Residents, however, are worried about the enforcement of the speed limit, even if signs are put up.

Robin Cope, a Pueblo resident, said imposing the speed limit will be difficult because she's worried people won't care about how fast they go.

Eva Cosyleon, the Senior Transportation Planner, agrees that it's hard for park rangers to enforce speeding on e-bikes.

Previously, e-bikes and other motorized devices were not allowed on trails in Pueblo. The ordinance passed 6-1 despite the concerns about little enforcement of the speed limit.

City officials say it was time to amend the rule due to the growing popularity of electric bikes.

This ordinance would permit Class 1 and Class 2 e-bikes, e-scooters, and other electric devices to be operated on bike and pedestrian trails and paths. However, Class 3 e-bikes would be prohibited and unlawful because of the high speed of 28 mph or more at which they can operate.

City Staff told KRDO that they have researched state codes for the City of Fort Collins, City of Durango, and the City of Grand Junction and determined that these cities have amended their code to allow these modes of transportation, leading them to change their state codes.

The City of Pueblo said they plan to work with Pueblo Parks and recreation to educate residents in Pueblo on how to use E-bikes appropriately.

The ordinance will be in effect on September 22, 2022.