today at 11:07 AM
Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office issues warning about phone scammers impersonating deputies

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office has issued a new warning about a phone scam people in the county are reporting.

The Sheriff's Office said the scam involves the caller impersonating a sheriff's deputy and requesting money for citations. The phone number also appears to come from the Sheriff's Office but is a phony number.

The Sheriff's Office wants to make it clear that they DO NOT process payments by phone.

Residents should never give personal or financial information over the phone. If you are unsure about whether a call is legitimate, contact the Sheriff's Office for verification.

