Pueblo Community College providing free bus rides to dual-credit students

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Community College (PCC) is working to remove transportation barriers for high school students taking dual-credit courses.

According to our news partners in Pueblo, the school has been providing free bus rides to and from high school campuses for most schools since the start of the current semester.

Students at D70 schools are able to catch the buses from their schools and be dropped back off. For D60 students, however, PCC is currently only offering rides from the campus back to school. A D60 representative said this is due to a bus driver shortage in the district.

"Parents (with students in D60) will still have to drop their students off at our campus, but we have buses that pick the students up and take them back to each one of the high schools," Chase Watts, director of concurrent enrollment at PCC said.

Tuition for students taking dual-credit courses at PCC has been free since the program's inception in the fall of 2008.