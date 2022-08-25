Pot-bellied Japanese security guards reach TikTok stardom

TOKYO (AP) — They’re your run-of-the-mill Japanese “salarymen,” hard-working, pot-bellied, friendly and, well, rather regular. But the chief executive and general manager at a tiny Japanese security company are among the nation’s biggest TikTok stars. Their account has drawn 2.7 million followers and 54 million likes. They’ve been honored with awards as a trend-setter on the video-sharing app. The clips of goofy dances, gobbled instant noodles and other everyday fare are the brainchild of the president. Daisuke Sakurai is dead serious about not only enhancing brand power but also recruiting young people to his company, a challenge he sees as a matter of survival.

