Gov. Polis, DPS announce opening of law enforcement workforce grant applications

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday morning, Gov. Polis and the Colorado Department of Public Safety announced that law enforcement workforce grant applications are now open.

The Governor's Office said the grants will "provide robust funding for recruitment, retention, and training programs to build the public safety workforce for the future."

"To achieve our goal of making Colorado one of the ten safest states over the next five years, we need more and better policing. This important new support for police recruitment, retention, and training is one our state is stepping up to make Colorado communities safer,” Gov. Polis said.

Earlier this year, Polis signed bipartisan legislation to create three public safety grant programs. The applications for the two law enforcement workforce grants are now open. Applications for the Multidisciplinary Crime Prevention Grants will open soon, according to the Governor's Office.

Applications for the grants can be found here.