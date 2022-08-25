88-year-old Colorado Springs woman injured in Milwaukee deadly shooting

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs woman suffered a serious gunshot wound following a shooting and house fire in Milwaukee, Wis.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, officers responded to a quadruple shooting Tuesday at 9:19 p.m.

Police say an 82-year-old Milwaukee woman sustained fatal gunshot injuries and died at the scene.

An 85-year-old man and a 65-year-old man, both from Milwaukee, sustained non-life threatening gunshot injuries.

According to police, an 88-year-old Colorado woman suffered serious gunshot injuries. CNN confirmed with KRDO that the victim was from Colorado Springs.

All victims were taken to a hospital for treatment.

As of Wednesday morning, the Milwaukee Police say they're searching for a "known suspect." According to police, the "residence is associated with the suspect."

At the same time as the shooting, police say a fire broke out at the house.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting and fire are still under investigation.