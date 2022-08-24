Welcome fall at Mueller State Park with hikes and activities all throughout September

DIVIDE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Mueller State Park is welcoming the changing of the seasons by offering assorted naturalist programs, naturalist-guided hikes, and programs in the campgrounds throughout the month of September.

Special programs in September include elk bugling hikes, a dark sky hike, Friends of Mueller fall art show, and the 10th annual hiking challenge.

The Hiking Challenge is an invitation to hike all 60 miles of trails at Mueller, with a guide or on your own, in one month. People who meet the challenge receive a certificate and prize for their accomplishment.

Other options include trying archery or nature bingo and other special activities planned for kids to explore and play in nature.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) says that the peak of fall colors is usually during the end of September or early October. It depends on many factors like temperature and moisture.

A full list of activities including dates can be found here.