Pueblo Police Department hosting half-day citizen’s academy

PPD

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Would you like to learn about how the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) operates?

If so, you're in luck. The department is hosting a half-day citizen's academy on Saturday, Sept. 10.

PPD said attendees will have the chance to learn how the department operates, how emergency situations are handled, and how they prioritize calls. Participants will also get to meet representatives from the patrol division, the traffic division, the crime lab, detectives, code enforcement, communications, records, training, and crime prevention.

The citizen's academy will take place at the Municipal Justice Center from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 10.

If you would like to attend, you are asked to RSVP by contacting Stuart Bastin at sbastin@pueblo.us or by calling (719) 553-2586.

