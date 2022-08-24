‘Legends’ visit kicks off the Academy’s National Character and Leadership Symposium at USAFA

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Six Air Force veterans that are known as the "Legends" will pay a visit to the Air Force Academy Cadets on August 30 as part of the ongoing Air Force 75th Anniversary celebrations and the kick-off of the Academy’s National Character and Leadership Symposium year-long theme of, “Leadership and Teamwork”.

The Legends are composed of four retired general officers and two retired chief master sergeants that gained the name Legends for their part in developing leaders of character for our nation’s armed forces.

The Legends include General Richard Myers, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, 2001-2005. General John Hyten, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, 2019-2021. General John Jumper, Air Force chief of staff, 2001- 2005. Major General Suzanne Vautrinot, 24th Air Force commander, 2011-2013. Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Gerald Murray, 2002-2006. Chief Master Sgt. Gerardo Tapia, Air Education, and Training Command, command chief, 2013-2016.

At the Academy, the Legends will be welcomed by Lt. Gen. Richard Clark, Academy superintendent, have lunch in the Cadet Wing at Mitchell Hall Dining Facility, conduct a leadership and teamwork discussion with cadets, visit a class with an enlisted faculty member, speak with prior-enlisted cadets, tour the multi-domain lab, visit cadets potentially commissioning into the U.S. Space Force, visit the Space Systems Research Center, and address active duty leadership assigned to all 40 cadet squadrons.

The Legends are scheduled to visit Peterson and Buckley space force bases as they engage with Airmen and Guardians during their tour of Front Range military installations.