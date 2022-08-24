Judge 48th HR, Yanks beat Mets 4-2 to sweep Subway Series

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge hit a 453-foot drive halfway up the bleachers for his 48th home run and added an RBI single during a seventh-inning rally, boosting the Yankees past the Mets 4-2 for a two-game sweep in a Subway Series both teams hope was a World Series prelude. A boisterous crowd of 49,217, the most at Yankee Stadium in the regular season since the 2013 opener, stood for the ninth as the Mets loaded the bases with two outs on a hit and two walks against rookie Clarke Schmidt. Wandy Peralta relieved and retired Francisco Lindor on a flyball for his second save.

