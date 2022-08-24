Hit-and-run crash involving SUV, bicyclist near Homestead Trail Wednesday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, Colorado Springs Traffic reported a hit-and-run crash involving an SUV and bicyclist in northeast Colorado Springs.

The hit-and-run crash was reported on Barnes Road and Homestead Trail, just after 9:15 a.m.

Police tell Colorado Springs Traffic that a dark blue Ford Expedition struck the bicyclist and took off.

Per CSPD, hit and run vehicle vs. bicyclist crash Barnes and Homestead Trail, unknown blockage. Run vehicle is dark blue Ford Expedition. — Colo Spgs Traffic (@CSTMC) August 24, 2022

