Hit-and-run crash involving SUV, bicyclist near Homestead Trail Wednesday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, Colorado Springs Traffic reported a hit-and-run crash involving an SUV and bicyclist in northeast Colorado Springs.

The hit-and-run crash was reported on Barnes Road and Homestead Trail, just after 9:15 a.m.

Police tell Colorado Springs Traffic that a dark blue Ford Expedition struck the bicyclist and took off.

Check back for updates throughout the day.

