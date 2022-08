COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a vehicle fire in Old Colorado City Wednesday morning.

Just after 11 a.m. CSFD said they were responding to a fully involved RV in the parking lot of the Safeway located at 3275 W Colorado Ave.

Crews were able to knock down the fire. CSFD said an adult male did suffer burns from the blaze.