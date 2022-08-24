Body found in Adams County reservoir

NORTHGLENN, Colo. (KRDO) -- A body was recovered from a water reservoir in Northglenn Wednesday morning, according to the Northglenn Police Department (NPD).

Northglenn is a suburb north of Denver, in Adams County.

According to our news partners in Denver, NPD said that even though the incident happened in Northglenn's water reservoir, it is safe for residents to continue consuming the water.

The body was found in the terminal reservoir, which is a raw, untreated water source that undergoes a standard treatment and disinfection prior to distribution to city residents.

As of Wednesday morning, police did not suspect foul play. The NPD and Adams County Sheriff's Office are conducting an investigation to determine the identity of the victim and the circumstances surrounding the man's death.

The NPD said they did not know at this time how long the body was in the reservoir.