Academy District 20 hosting job fair on Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Many school districts are still looking to fill open positions for the current school year.

Colorado Springs' biggest district is one of those.

Academy District 20 will host a job fair on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Education and Administration building.

The district said they are hiring for a range of positions, including teachers, paraprofessionals, bus drivers, crossing guards, and custodians.

For more information on the job fair, and to RSVP, visit https://www.asd20.org/announcements/academy-district-20-job-fair/