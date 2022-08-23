Pikeview Reservoir in Colorado Springs tests positive for blue-green algae

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO -- Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) announced Tuesday that Pikeview Reservoir in central Colorado Springs has tested positive for blue-green algae.

CSU said the popular spot is still safe for fishing, but humans and pets are prohibited from entering the water until further notice. Anglers are also advised to thoroughly clean their fish and discard the guts.

As an additional public safety measure, CSU said the reservoir has temporarily been removed as a source of drinking water. The agency added that there are no concerns about this temporary removal affecting the community's water supply. Testing will increase at the reservoir until the algae returns to acceptable levels.

According to CSU, blue-green algae cyanobacteria) is a naturally occurring microorganism that produces toxic blooms under certain conditions. Sickness, including nausea, vomiting, rash, irritated eyes, seizures, and breathing problems could occur following exposure to the algae in the water. Anyone that believes themselves or their pet was exposed should contact their doctor or veterinarian.

"The incidence of blue-green algal blooms appears to be on the rise in reservoirs across the country, especially those at lower altitudes that experience sustained days of high temperatures," said Jennifer Sullivan, Springs Utilities’ laboratory water quality assurance/microbiology lead. "As a result, there’s been an increase in limitation of recreational access to bodies of water for public safety."