Gun advocacy groups sue two Boulder County cities challenging firearm restrictions

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two gun rights organizations have filed lawsuits challenging firearm restrictions in two Northern Colorado cities.

According to 9News, the suits challenge bans on semi-automatic weapons and magazine ammunition restrictions adopted by Boulder and Louisville. These are tougher gun control measures than required by state law.

The gun advocacy groups claim the restrictions are unconstitutional.

These lawsuits follow the June U.S. Supreme Court ruling that expanded gun rights and threatens to overturn similar fire restrictions across the country. According to 9News, Rocky Mountain Gun Owners promised a "wave" of lawsuits following the court's decision.

9News reports the Foundation for Gun Rights sued Colorado in June over the state's 2013 ban on magazines that hold over 15 rounds. The two organizations have been fighting to repeal the magazine capacity limit since it passed in 2013 following the 2012 mass shooting at an Aurora movie theater.

The lawsuits against the two cities follow others Rocky Mountain Gun Owners and the National Foundation for Gun Rights have filed against the state and county over similar gun control measures.