W Spaulding Ave N is closed in all directions from S McCulloch to Camrose Dr in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- W Spaulding Ave N is closed in all directions from S McCulloch to Camrose Dr due to a hit gas line, according to the Pueblo West Fire Department (PWFD).

The PWFD says that the loaf N’ Jug has been evacuated and the Shell station is on evacuation standby if the wind direction changes.

The PWFD asks people to avoid the area and says that crews are on the scene evaluating the situation and repairs will be lengthy.