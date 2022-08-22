Skip to Content
today at 11:18 AM
Closures for Uintah St. in Old Colorado City begin due to natural gas work

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Beginning Monday, a portion of Uintah Street in Old Colorado City will be closed due to construction.

From Aug. 22, through Sept. 9, Uintah St. between N. 23rd St. and 25th. St. will undergo roadwork. Colorado Springs Utilities says there will be flaggers directing traffic in both directions.

According to Colorado Springs Utilities, the closure is for natural gas work.

The utility company advises drivers to find alternate routes and expect delays.

