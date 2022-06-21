Tuesday Weather: Happy First Day of Summer. Rain Chances Going Up This Week

Tuesday: Happy Summer Solstice everyone. Highs will be a bit cooler than normal today and cloud cover will be increasing through the day as well. Rain chances are overall pretty low but the best chance of rain and storms will be south of highway 50.

Tonight: Thanks to the cold front that rolled through, overnight low temperatures will fall into the low to mid 50s by Wednesday morning along the Plains. Mountains and high valleys will fall into the 30s and 40s overnight.

Extended: Temperatures will warm through the end of the week back to slightly above average. Rain chances will also be going up through this week as monsoon moisture arrives. Friday night into Saturday, a cold front is expected and that will drop temperatures this weekend and increase rain chances.