Tattered Cover celebrates Colorado Springs grand opening

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An iconic Colorado bookstore opens its first location in southern Colorado Tuesday.

Tattered Cover, located at 112 N. Tejon St., will offer books from bestselling and independent authors, a full-service bar and café, and kids area. The location will also focus on special events such as children's story times, in-store events with authors, community forums, and fundraisers.

The 8,400-square-foot building was constructed in the late 1880s and has been home to businesses like Zeezo's Costume and Magic Shop and Bryan & Scott Jewelers. This location will also be the largest outside of the Denver metro area, where Tattered Cover began more than 50 years ago.

The Tattered Cover Colorado Springs location will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.