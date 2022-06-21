More than 460 grams of methamphetamine recovered during traffic stop in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- More than 460 grams of methamphetamine was found during a traffic stop in Colorado Springs.

Monday, a drug trafficking organization was targeted by the Metro VNI Narcotics Street Team during an in-progress drug operation, according to Colorado Springs Police Department.

Police say a traffic stop was conducted on 28-year-old Marco Castro near the intersection of S. Union Blvd. and Parkside Dr.

Police say Castro was on parole for drug distribution.

Police say 465 grams of methamphetamine was recovered in the vehicle following a positive K-9 alert. Also, more than $12,000 was found along with fentanyl and heroin.

Castro was booked into the El Paso County Jail where he's facing drug distribution charges.

The drug trafficking organization remains under investigation.