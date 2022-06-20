State gearing up to offer COVID-19 vaccines for children as young as 6 months

DENVER (KRDO) -- Beginning Wednesday, June 22, the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment will make the COVID-19 vaccine available for children ages 6 months through 5 years.

On June 18 the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) gave final approval for the use of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 6 months to 4 years, and the Moderna vaccine for children ages 6 months to 5 years.

Many healthcare providers are now taking appointments for children to get their vaccine. Click here to access a list of participating providers by county.

The state says it will receive enough vaccines so that any parent or guardian who wants to get their young children vaccinated will be able to get them. Colorado is expected to receive 31,600 doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. State officials say the COVID-19 vaccine can safely be given at the same time as other routine childhood vaccines.