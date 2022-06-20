Newly promoted Cruz, Madris spark Pirates, rout Cubs 12-1

By JOHN PERROTTO

Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Newly promoted Oneil Cruz drove in four runs and Bligh Madris got three hits in his major league debut, sparking the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 12-1 romp over the Chicago Cubs. Both rookies were called up from Triple-A Indianapolis earlier in the day. Cruz, considered Pittsburgh’s top prospect, hit a three-run double to deep center field in the third inning. The 6-foot-7 Cruz also hit an RBI single as the Pirates set a season high for runs. He started the final two games of last season when he became the tallest shortstop in major league history. Madris hit a two-run single in the second inning in his first at-bat the majors. Madris became the first Pirates player to have a three-hit game in his debut since Jason Kendall in 1996.