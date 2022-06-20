Monday forecast: Hot and mostly dry with more monsoon moisture coming

Monday: A nice and warm day ahead with highs in the mid 80s to low 90s for many areas on the plains. Slightly cooler above 7,000'. A few showers and storms are possible across the far SE Plains this afternoon.



Tonight: Skies with partly clear and lows will fall into the 50s for most areas. A cold front will move across the region Tuesday morning and that will bring in some additional moisture chances for Tuesday.

Extended: Tuesday through the end of the week will feature more monsoon moisture and daily afternoon thunderstorm chances. The best chance for more widespread storms comes Wednesday and Thursday and Saturday. Highs will be near normal through the week.