City plans overnight traffic shift of Platte Ave. over Sand Creek Bridge for June 23

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs drivers should prepare for a permanent traffic shift along Platte Avenue Bridge.

According to city officials, westbound and eastbound traffic on Platte Ave. will be shifted to the permanent section of the new bridge over Sand Creek overnight Wednesday. This shift includes vehicular and bicycle traffic.

To prepare for the traffic shift, the city says there will be a detour on westbound Platte Ave. between Wooten Rd. and Powers Blvd. from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday. Westbound traffic on Platte Ave. will be detoured onto the northbound exit ramps at the Powers Interchange, then north to Galley Rd. and west to Wooten Rd.

For southbound traffic, officials say traffic on Powers heading westbound on Platte Ave. will detour and exit at Galley Rd. then west onto Wooten Rd.

Additionally, eastbound traffic will be reduced to one lane between 7 p.m. Wednesday and 5 a.m. Thursday.

For more information on the project, click here.

This shift is resource and weather dependent.