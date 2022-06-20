9 more voter service, polling centers to open in Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office have opened four more Voter Service and Polling Centers (VSPCs), just ahead of Election Day.

“I encourage voters to vote their mail ballot and return it at one of the 39 ballot drop box locations,” said Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman. “We are committed to enfranchising voters in our cherished democratic process, and they can be confident in Colorado’s mail ballot election system. Only voters who are in need of in-person services should utilize a Voter Service and Polling Center, especially during these busy final days of the election.”

The county states the voter center will allow individuals to register, update voter registration, and hand out ballots to voters who didn't receive one in the mail. Individuals who prefer to vote in person, may hand in their ballot from their mail and receive a paper ballot to vote.

Completed mail ballots can be dropped off in person at one of the VSPCs.

On Monday, June 27, El Paso County will open four more VSPCs. This will be bring the total to nine centers through Election Day.

VSPCs will open to individuals as followed:

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, June 27

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28 (Election Day)