16-year-old Hailey Sullivan missing since May

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help in locating 16-year-old Hailey Sullivan.

Sullivan was last seen in the area of Security and Widefield on Main Street on Tuesday, May 24.

Prior to her disappearance, she was last seen wearing a white sweat pants with a red heart, a black zippered hooded sweater, and white sneakers. She has a pierced belly button and false nose ring.

The sheriff's office described Sullivan to be five feet, four inches tall. She weighs 160 pounds with blue eyes and auburn hair.

If you have seen Sullivan, you're asked to contact the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at 719-390-5555.