U.S. Air Force Academy to provide an update on Cadet Chapel renovation project

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The U.S. Air Force Academy is set to provide an update on the status of the Cadet Chapel renovation project later this week.

Renovations on the Cadet Chapel began in 2019. Since then, the national historic landmark has been hidden from public view under a 150-foot tall, white environmental shelter that allows work to continue year-round.

USAFA Chapel Reconstruction, April 5, 2022

According to the USAFA, the discovery of more asbestos than originally predicted added a new layer of complexity to renovations, however, the plan to restore every facet of the building to its original state remains the same.

According to the USAFA, the Academy Chaplain team has continued to provide spiritual care and support to meet the needs of the Cadet Wing throughout the renovation of the chapel.

The USAFA said more information on the progress, cost, and schedule for the Cadet Chapel renovation will be provided Thursday. Additionally, local media has been invited to view the project from inside the environmental shelter.

Before the renovation project and the pandemic, the Cadet Chapel had more than 500,000 visitors every year.

In March of 2021, the USAFA invited KRDO to tour the perimeter for an exclusive look at the renovations.