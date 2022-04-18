Colorado Springs Police search for people involved in apartment shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is working to identify the people involved in an apartment building.

Monday at 12:03 a.m., CSPD received calls from an apartment complex in the 100 block of Bonfoy Ave. regarding hearing a disturbance and shots being fired.

At the scene, police learned a disturbance between neighbors resulted in shots being fired by two people.

According to CSPD, officers are still working to identify all involved parties. No arrests have been made at this time.