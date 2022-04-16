Donato lifts Kraken past Devils 4-3 in shootout

By MARK MOSCHETTI

Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Ryan Donato scored in the shootout for Seattle and New Jersey missed all three of its attempts with two saved by Phillip Grubauer as the Kraken beat the Devils 4-3. Rookie Matty Beniers scored his first NHL goal, which gave Seattle a 3-2 lead at 16:57 of the second period. Will Borgen and Carson Soucy also scored for the Kraken, who snapped a two-game skid. Jesper Bratt, Jesper Boqvist and Damon Severson scored for New Jersey, which lost its second in a row after winning the first two games of a five-game Western Conference road trip.