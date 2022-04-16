Donaldson homers to lead Yankees over Orioles 5-2

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Baseball Writer

BALTIMORE (AP) — Josh Donaldson hit his first home run since joining the Yankees, a tiebreaking two-run shot in the fifth inning that lifted New York to a 5-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles. The Yankees broke through for four runs in the fifth, immediately after a 49-minute rain delay. Donaldson came to the Yankees in a trade with Minnesota before the season. He put New York ahead 4-2 with a drive to right-center — a part of Camden Yards that was left unchanged when the wall in left was moved back and raised. Cedric Mullins hit a two-run homer for the Orioles in the third.