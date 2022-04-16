Brush fire closes portion of I-70 near Gypsum, forces evacuations

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)-- Interstate 70 near Gypsum is now reopen after a brush fire has forced the closure of the highway Saturday evening.

The interstate reopened just before 7:45pm.

Colorado State Patrol estimates the Duck Pond Fire to be 25-30 acres. Residents in the Willowstone neighborhood near Gypsum are being told to evacuate. Other areas, like Red Hill, have been asked to be ready to evacuate.

Eagle County officials say the area the fire is burning is difficult to access, which is adding to the challenges of fighting the fire.

A shelter for evacuees is being set up at Eagle River Center at 794 Fairgrounds Road.