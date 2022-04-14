Skip to Content
U.S. Forest Service reports ‘human-caused’ fire off Pikes Peak Rd. near Monument

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The U.S. Forest Service of the Pike-San Isabel National Forests & Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands in Colorado and Kansas announced crews were battling a small fire on Pikes Peak Rd.

According to the USFS, the fire is "human-caused" and six miles west of Monument.

As of 4:52 p.m., officials say the fire is half an acre.

This is a developing story.

