U.S. Forest Service reports ‘human-caused’ fire off Pikes Peak Rd. near Monument

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The U.S. Forest Service of the Pike-San Isabel National Forests & Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands in Colorado and Kansas announced crews were battling a small fire on Pikes Peak Rd.

According to the USFS, the fire is "human-caused" and six miles west of Monument.

There's a human caused .5ac wildfire in El Paso County, on the Pikes Peak RD, 6 miles W. of Monument, CO. off FSR 320 also known as the Mt. Herman Rd.. The #320fireCoFire is staffed with 1 USFS engine, 1 USFS squad. https://t.co/444GijNFjK — USFS_Pike&San Isabel (@PSICC_NF) April 14, 2022

As of 4:52 p.m., officials say the fire is half an acre.

This is a developing story.