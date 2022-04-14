District 11 could cut more than 50 teaching positions due to decline in enrollment

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- District 11 is facing major cuts to its teaching staff. A budget proposal for the 2022/2023 school year could cause the elimination of more than 50 teachers.

According to a statement from District 11, the proposed budget reflects a significant decline in enrollment. In the past four years, the district has lost 4,519 students. The district says keeping the current teacher-student ratio means eliminating 53 teaching staff positions for the upcoming school year.

The district says these cuts will directly impact schools and programs.

Additionally, the district says, "inflation has taken a toll on all our pocketbooks. As we proceed with challenging budget talks, we are dedicated to supporting our staff with competitive compensations while ensuring a rich and rigorous educational experience for ALL our students."

The statement released to the D11 community goes on to say the district is working to reverse the declining student enrollment trend by:

Offering free after-school enrichment programs at several elementary schools beginning in 2022

Extending the elementary school day, with staff compensation, by up to 30 minutes to address learning loss and the social/emotional impacts of COVID-19

Recommending smaller class sizes in kindergarten to third grade

Providing supportive environments and excellence in education for students through Quality Neighborhood Schools

Increasing academic offerings through distinctive pathway schools and expanded college and career options

Engaging educational opportunities at this year's Summer Bridge Program

Additionally, the district officials say they're hiring a "dedicated marketing coordinator" who can promote and inform the Colorado Springs community of the D11 programs available to boost student enrollment.

D11 is hosting a town hall meeting on April 20 at the Roy J. Wasson Academic Campus to hear community feedback. Attendees are asked to RSVP before the event.

Read the full statement released by the district here.