Crews provide update on two large fires burning in Eastern Colorado

EASTERN COLORADO (KRDO) -- Thursday afternoon, the Rocky Mountain Incident Team provided updates on the two large fires burning in Eastern Colorado along Highway 50.

Multiple fire fighting agencies spent Tuesday battling wildfires burning in Otero and Bent counties. At one point Tuesday, five wildfires were burning along the border between the two counties.

As of 5:30 p.m. Thursday:

Bent's Fort Fire was 1,656 acres and 26% contained

Fort Lyon Fire is 2,909 acres and 50% contained

There are still crews mopping up hot spots in the area. The fire near Bent's Old Fort National Historic Site had reignited Tuesday afternoon from a brush fire earlier that day.

The flames came within inches from Bent's Old Fort, only stopping because of the firefighters in the field.

The Fort Lyon Fire destroyed two homes Tuesday.

At one point, a shelter in Las Animas housed 125 people. That shelter has since closed.

Below is an aerial view of the Fort Lyon Fire provided by Battalion Chief Larry Long with the Colorado Department of Public Safety.

CDPS

The RMIT says crews are expected to provide an update on containment and acreage Thursday night.

The cause of the two fires is still under investigation.